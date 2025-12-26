Deputies: Miami man steals 400 pounds of avocados to buy his kids Christmas presents, he claimed

The Brief A Miami man was arrested after allegedly stealing over 400 pounds of avocados from a Miami grove. The man, Edel Perez, was seen picking avocados at 3 a.m., Dec. 22, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's office said. Perez told deputies he was hoping to sell the avocados to buy his kids Christmas presents.



A Florida man was arrested after deputies caught him allegedly stealing around 400 pounds of avocados from a Miami grove in the early morning.

What we know:

Edel Perez, 29, was arrested in Miami after deputies witnessed him walking out of a grove with bags filled with avocados, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in an arrest affidavit. Deputies were called to the location for a trespass with a grand theft report.

The avocado grove is fenced off and has a no trespass sign.

On Monday, Dec. 22, around 3:10 a.m., Perez was observed wearing all black picking avocados, the sheriff's office said. A deputy saw bags of avocados in a black Mercedes and the trunk was full of loose avocados, the affidavit said.

The deputy estimated that Perez had taken around 400 pounds of avocados, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Perez said he has two kids and doesn't have a job. He said he was planning to sell the avocados to buy his kids Christmas presents.