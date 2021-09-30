The future of Walt Disney World: New rides, shows, and more

On Friday, October 1st, 2021, Walt Disney World kicked off ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ an 18-month commemoration of the last 50 years of operations at the Florida resort.

FOX 35 marked the milestone anniversary with a look back at history, diving into what Central Florida was like before the Disney parks debuted, how much tickets cost when Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, how things have evolved at the resort throughout the last five decades, and more.

This is just the start for Walt Disney World. There are still many attractions, shows, and experiences coming to the Florida resort and we are taking a look at what comes next.

NEW ATTRACTIONS

From running through the streets of Paris, to exploring planets in space, or heading down to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras celebration, Walt Disney World plans to open several new attractions in the coming years that will immerse guests into rich environments full of fun and fantasy.

For example, Disney said that ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ opens at Epcot on the first day of the 50th anniversary celebration. The new attraction is based on Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animation, ‘Ratatouille.’

They said that riders are transported to a version of Paris that feels straight out of the animated film, especially as the attraction is located in the newly-expanded France pavilion inside Epcot. Those onboard will feel like they have been shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant on a wild adventure.

That is just the first of several new attractions slated to come to Epcot. Disney announced in August 2019 that the park would undergo the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history" over several years, bringing in new attractions, restaurants, and experiences. Starting October 1st, 2021, Epcot will be unified by four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.

Another attraction that is a part of this massive expansion is the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ coaster. Disney said the ride will debut sometime in 2022. They described the attraction as a "family-friendly ‘storytelling coaster’ that will feature a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch."

Riders will reportedly begin their adventure in the ‘Galaxarium,’ a planetarium-like exhibition that explores Earth’s galaxy and Xandar, a planet from Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films. They will go on to learn about the treasures found there but are interrupted when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive.

Disney explained that each individual cab in the attraction’s OmniCoaster ride system will direct your eyes to the story happening around you. Instead of whizzing by the action, the system will fully immerse you in the story from the minute you take off."

Also coming to Epcot is ‘Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.’ The experience is said to be an exploration trail where guests can interact with "magical, living water." It is the company's first park experience based on the hit animation.

"Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way," Disney said.

Journey of Water, Inspired by "Moana" at Epcot will be the first attraction inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

While an opening date has not yet been released, Disney did confirm that it is coming to the ‘World Nature’ neighborhood of the park.

Then, over at Magic Kingdom, a classic Disney attraction is being reimagined: ‘Splash Mountain’ is being re-themed to ‘The Princess and the Frog’ — a Walt Disney animation that features Princess Tiana and her friends. The change was announced in 2020 and an opening date has not yet been released.

Disney explained that the ride, which is set in 1966 New Orleans, will pick up after the final kiss of the film. Naveen and Louis will join Tiana on her latest adventure and host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration. Original music inspired by the songs from the film will be used as riders encounter both old and new characters.

Princess and the Frog art (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

"Tiana invites us as her guests to go on an adventure with her in the bayou," said Charita Carter, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering. "We as the guests are active participants in this adventure. She acknowledges us and being the witty person she is she takes us on this amazing journey where we get to discover not only characters we know and love from the film but this is an opportunity to be introduced to some new characters."

Carter added, "the adventure ends with the ultimate Mardi Gras party because if Tiana is throwing a party, it's the ultimate party."

Also coming to Magic Kingdom is ‘Tron Lightcycle Power Run.’ The attraction is currently being built inside Tomorrowland, right next to Space Mountain. It is based on the original version of the ride at Shanghai Disneyland.

A thrilling, Tron-themed attraction will be added in a new area near Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom. (Photo from Disney)

The ride vehicles are said to be ‘Lightcycles’ instead of rockets. One person sits on a Lightcycle but they are linked together so that riders sit next to each other. They face forward and are sent on a thrilling journey.

Tron Lightcycle Power Run, Shanghai Disneyland (Photo from Disney)

Tron Lightcycle Power Run, Shanghai Disneyland (Photo from Disney)

NEW SHOWS

While the rides at Walt Disney World are thrilling, the Florida resort is also known for its spectacular shows. Several new ones will debut in the coming years, many of which are debuting on the first night of ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’

At Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, the ‘Disney Enchantment’ firework show will begin on October 1st, lighting up the night sky and kicking off the 50th anniversary fun. Disney said that the show will feature fireworks, Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street, U.S.A., and an original song, entitled ‘You Are the Magic,’ by seven-time Grammy-winner Philip Lawrence.

"Since opening day in 1971, dazzling fireworks shows have provided that perfect exclamation point at the end of a fantastic day at Magic Kingdom Park," said Mark Renfrow, Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment. "From ‘Fantasy in the Sky’ and ‘Wishes’ to holiday spectaculars and ‘Happily Ever After,’ each new show has raised the bar, and the best is yet to come! I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re creating with ‘Disney Enchantment.’"

Featured in the show will reportedly be iconic Disney characters, moments, and music from both Disney and Pixar films. For instance, spectators will join Tiana, Rapunzel, and ‘Onward’ brothers Ian and Barley as they set out on a journey with adventurers like Moana, Raya, and Judy Hopps.

Disney Parks Blog

"Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ takes us into ‘the zone,’ where we discover a whimsical world inspired by the style of legendary Disney artist Mary Blair and filled with beloved characters from classic stories like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to contemporary tales including ‘Luca’ and 'Wreck-It Ralph," Disney explained. "Everything builds to a climactic moment, as Tinker Bell takes flight, spreading shimmering gold pixie dust and empowering us all to believe in ourselves and the magic all around us."

Then, at Epcot, another stunning show will debut on October 1st: ‘HarmonioUS.’ Described as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park," the show will celebrate Disney music and feature familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists from around the world. Massive set pieces, custom-build LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers will bring the spectacular to life.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Disney added. They said that the show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

For those looking for some daytime excitement, Disney said that the ‘Disney KiteTails’ debuts at the Discovery River Amphitheater at Animal Kingdom on October 1st as well. Several times a day, performers fly windcatchers and kites in a gala performance set to original, worldbeat arrangements of favorite Disney songs. The show features a collection of colorful oversized props and kites. Some moments will even take place over water, as kites up to 30-feet-long of Disney's animal friends fly.

Other kites to expect are of characters from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘A Bug’s Life,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and ‘The Jungle Book.’

"Disney KiteTails" coming to Animal Kingdom (Disney)

"From one performance to another, you may see Baloo the bear dancing in the sky or Zazu the red-billed hornbill chasing after Simba. These remarkable kites, some as large as 30 feet in length, are inflated by moving through the air, allowing characters like King Louie or Timon and Pumbaa to soar like never before," Disney explained.

Over at Disney Springs, a new Cirque du Soleil show will debut at the iconic white tent theater on November 18th, 2021. Titled ‘Drawn to Life,’ Disney said that the show is a live acrobatic journey that tells the story of Julie — a girl who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation. She dives into the world of animation, guided by a pencil, and embarks on a quest that features ten acrobatic acts, pieces of iconic Disney films, and all-new Disney creations.

Photo from Walt Disney World

The show is said to be family-friendly and takes inspiration from Disney’s 100-year heritage of animation. It brings innovative design, acrobatic performances, choreography, musical scores, and animation together for a magical experience. It was created through collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering. It features 64 cast members performing Tuesday through Saturday.

In addition, the show was written and directed by Michel Laprise, will have Fabrice Becker as the Director of Creation, and features art led by Eric Goldberg — the man best known for characters like ‘Genie’ in the animated classic, ‘Aladdin.’

Photo from Walt Disney World

"I think guests will be amazed to see how the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the art of Walt Disney Animation Studios have come together to bring life to classic and current characters like Baloo, Baymax, and Cinderella in ways that no one has ever imagined," Goldberg explained.

Tickets for Drawn to Life are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawntolife.

NEW EXPERIENCES

To go along with the rides and shows, Disney has several new experiences for park guests to enjoy.

One of the biggest services that will debut this fall is the ‘Disney Genie.’ Disney describes it as "a complementary and convenient new digital service" to help park guests better plan their day. Built right into the My Disney Experience app, the Disney Genie will guide guests through the theme parks with tips that can help reduce times in lines and take the guesswork out of "what’s next."

"From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more – just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you," Disney said.

Other features include:

Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night : Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow.

Find Your Favorites at a Glance : Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current and forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions.

Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun: Disney Genie brings existing planning features together in one place. Join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant, and more.

Disney is also launching two other options to enhance the guest experience through a new queue called the ‘Lightning Lane’ entrance:

Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort, guests can choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time from classics like ‘Haunted Mansion’ to thrill rides like ‘Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’ and newer favorites like ‘Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run’ (attractions subject to limited availability). Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories, such as augmented reality lenses, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day.

Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance, like ‘Seven Dwarfs Mine Train’ at Magic Kingdom. Pricing will vary by date, attraction, and park. Selections will be made on the same day of your visit and can be used across multiple parks. More details will be announced closer to its launch date.

Even with these changes, attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or a virtual queue at certain attractions like ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ to maximize flexibility, Disney said. The FASTPASS, FastPass+, and Disney MaxPass services will be retired.

Another innovative experience coming to Walt Disney World soon is the ‘MagicBand+.’ The new wearable technology will keep the popular features that guests already love from their current MagicBands while adding in new features to make the experience even better.

"MagicBand+ will come alive at various times with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition," Disney said.

Some experiences that guests wearing a MagicBand+ will get to take advantage of are:

Play like a bounty hunter at ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ in Hollywood Studios and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost.

Interact with the "Disney Fab 50 Character Collection," the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks.

Experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies.

Disney said that these will go on sale at the beginning of next year. Disney resort hotel guests and new and renewing annual passholders will be eligible for a discounted, pre-arrival price.

Disney fans at home or at resort hotels can soon utilize a new project between Amazon and Disney called ‘Hey, Disney!’

"We’ve created our own custom assistant, using Disney stories, characters and more – all built on Amazon’s Alexa technology," Disney said. "Whether you’re at home or in one of our Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms, soon you’ll be able to use an Echo device to interact with your favorite Disney, Pixar or Star Wars characters."

While more details are expected later, Disney explained that the resource will make your vacation "easier, more meaningful, and more fun."

Then, opening to the public on March 1st, 2022, will be the 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel — a one-of-a-kind experience aboard a Star Wars ship for two nights. Guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.

Disney explained that when guests get to the resort, they will enter a terminal and "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. Inside, they can gaze into space and meet some of their favorite characters from the iconic film franchise. When it is time to visit the parks, they will be transported to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Hollywood Studios. The Galactic Starcruiser will also have all kinds of activities onboard, like lightsaber training and droid racing.

Photos from Disney Parks Blog

The resort is said to look like a spaceship and each "cabin" can sleep up to five people. Every window of the galactic hotel is said to have "a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place." There are 100 cabins onboard and three categories of cabins to choose from: the Standard Cabin, the Galaxy Class Suite, and the Grand Captain Suite.

Disney said that prices vary by departure date, the number of guests in your cabin, and your cabin type.

They listed the following sample prices:

2 guests per cabin: $1,209 per guest per night or $4,809 voyage total

3 guests per cabin (2 adults, 1 child): $889 per guest per night or $5,299 voyage total

4 guests per cabin (3 adults, 1 child): $749 per guest per night or $5,999 voyage total

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Also included in your purchase is admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, valet parking, an exclusive ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ MagicBand, and food and beverages on the Galactic Starcruiser and at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Hollywood Studios. Alcoholic drinks and specialty beverages are excluded from this.

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date. Disney encourages guests to dress their galactic best with Star Wars clothing. Themed apparel will also be available in advance from shopDisney or on the ship.

General bookings for the ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel will open on October 28th, 2021.

The World’s Most Magical Celebration began on October 1st, 2021, and goes for 18 months. New experiences will debut throughout the entire theme park resort. For more of what you need to know, check out ‘What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration’ by FOX 35.

