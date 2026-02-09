Apopka shooting: 2 people found dead in general store were brother, sister, police say

The Brief A brother and sister were found dead inside an Apopka business on Feb. 6. Through an investigation, Apopka Police determined this incident to be a murder-suicide. Police collected evidence at the scene, witness statements and forensic evidence to confirm this finding, the department said.



Editor's note: If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health concerns, help is available. Call or text 911 for emergencies. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also text or chat online with mental health resources.

The Apopka Police Department released new details into its investigation into the deaths of two people who were found on Friday night inside a general store. Police identified the two people as brother and sister and said their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

What we know:

Two people were found dead at a business on West Michael Gladden Boulevard in Apopka.

Police responded to Griffins General Store on West Michael Gladden Boulevard around 9 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, and found two people – both adults – dead inside.

On Monday, Apopka police released additional information, confirming that both were killed in a domestic murder-suicide. Police said the brother shot and killed his sister, and then shot and killed himself. Their names have not yet been released.

Police collected evidence at the scene, witness statements and forensic evidence to confirm this finding, the department said.

What they're saying:

"While this incident occurred within a family context, the department recognizes that any act of family violence has a significant emotional impact on loved ones and the broader community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," the police department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

