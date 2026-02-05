Trained otter aids detectives in search for missing Mount Dora mother

The Brief An otter named Splash is playing a key role in a Mount Dora murder investigation. The 2-year-old Asian small-clawed otter is trained to detect the scent of human remains underwater. According to Mount Dora police, Nicole Baldwin has not been seen in more than two years. Her husband, Brett Baldwin, is a person of interest in the case.



In a unique twist to a cold case, a specially trained otter is now assisting detectives in their search for Nicole Baldwin, a Mount Dora mother of three who has been missing for over two years.

Nicole Baldwin, 41, was last seen on November 2, 2021. Despite extensive searches by local, state, and federal agencies, her whereabouts remain a mystery. Now, investigators are turning to an unconventional ally: an Asian small-clawed otter named Splash.

A unique scent specialist

Splash, a 12-pound otter from Peace River Search and Rescue, has been deployed on 27 missions, six of which resulted in positive identifications of evidence or human remains. His handler, Michael Hadsell, president of Peace River Search and Rescue, explains that Splash’s size, temperament, and intelligence make him ideal for search and recovery efforts.

But what truly sets Splash apart is his ability to "taste" the water. Otters exhale bubbles, then inhale them back in, allowing them to detect the scent of decomposition even in murky or deep water. This unique skill offers a new perspective in the search for Baldwin, whose remains are believed to be in one of the many bodies of water around Mount Dora.

Narrowing the field

Splash has already been deployed to several locations in the Baldwin case. While recent searches in wooded areas and lakes haven't yielded a discovery, Hadsell remains optimistic.

"It tells us where she isn't, so we can check that off," Hadsell explained. Every empty search site narrows the map, bringing investigators closer to the truth.

A collaborative effort

The search for Nicole Baldwin has been a multi-agency collaboration, involving the Mount Dora Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the FBI, and now, Splash and his team from Peace River Search and Rescue.

Sgt. Gary Hutcheson of the Mount Dora Police Department, a 36-year veteran of law enforcement, admits that using a search and recovery otter is a first for him.

"When it comes to a murder case, we have a pretty much an open checkbook," he said. "We'll do what we have to do to solve the crime."

The disappearance of Nicole Baldwin

The backstory:

Nicole Baldwin, a 41-year-old mother of three, was last seen on November 2, 2023. Despite a multi-agency effort involving the FBI and FDLE, her whereabouts remain a mystery.

While police haven't named a formal suspect, Brett Baldwin remains a person of interest. Though he has not been charged in his wife's disappearance, he is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for child pornography discovered during the initial investigation. Sgt. Hutcheson noted that Brett has not been "greatly cooperative" with the search efforts.

The search continues

With the water table currently low, investigators believe it is an opportune time to search bodies of water. In the coming weeks, Splash and the Mount Dora detectives will be heading to another area of interest in a different county, continuing their search for answers and justice for Nicole Baldwin and her family.

"Splash is at the point now where he just wants to go and work," Hadsell said.

And as long as there are questions to be answered, Splash and the dedicated team of investigators will continue their search, leaving no stone—or bubble—unturned.

What's next:

With the current water table sitting at a seasonal low, conditions are ideal for dive teams. MDPD plans to deploy Splash again in the coming weeks to investigate a new area of interest.