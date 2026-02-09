Orlando plans major redevelopment beneath I-4 in downtown

The Brief Construction on "The Canopy", project will begin this summer, transforming nearly 10 acres of land in Downtown Orlando. The project is the latest version of what was previously known as the Under-I Project. Construction is expected to last 18- to- 20 months, with completion projected for 2027/2028.



City leaders in Orlando plan to begin construction this summer on a major redevelopment project beneath Interstate 4 that officials say could reshape downtown.

The project, known as The Canopy, will transform about 10 acres beneath the I-4 corridor between Washington and Church streets.

The backstory:

Construction is expected to last 18 to 20 months, with completion projected in 2027 or 2028.

City officials said the reimagined space is designed to serve as a gathering place rather than a pass-through area.

Plans include festival and event space, public art, pedestrian and bicycle paths, digital projection features and more than 300 public parking spaces.

The Canopy is the latest version of what was previously called the "Under-I" project. City planners said the concept was shaped by community feedback calling for more green space, improved mobility and places that encourage social connection.

The Canopy is funded through a $30 million Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) investment and is part of the city’s updated Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Area plan, now known as the DTO Action Plan.

What they're saying:

David Barilla, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency, said the project will help reshape Downtown Orlando’s urban core.

"We are integrating both a digital projection which will allow it to be a different space every day," Barilla said. "We are checking off all of those boxes and being able to introduce that area back to downtown in a way that it can really be a part of future growth."

What's next:

Construction on The Canopy is expected to begin this summer, with an expected completion of 2027/2028.

Another project tied to the DTO Action Plan is the conversion of Magnolia Avenue from a one-way to a two-way street. City officials are set to break ground on the first phase of that project Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.