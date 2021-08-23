New details on Disney's upcoming 'Princess and the Frog' attraction revealed

article

Disney has unveiled new details regarding the upcoming ’The Princess and the Frog’ attraction.

In June 2020, Disney announced that the ‘Splash Mountain’ attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is being re-themed to ‘The Princess and the Frog’ — a Walt Disney animation that features Princess Tiana and her friends.

Disney kicked off ‘World Princess Week’ on Monday and with that, unveiled new details and renderings about the upcoming attraction.

They said that the ride, which is set in 1966 New Orleans, will pick up after the final kiss of the film. Naveen and Louis will join Tiana on her latest adventure and host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration. Original music inspired by the songs from the film will be used as riders encounter both old and new characters.

Original art by "The Princess and the Frog" director John Musker (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

Riders of the new attraction will also notice how rich their surroundings are.

"Imagineers often do in-depth research to help inspire their work," Disney said. "In this case, that involved digging deep into the culture of New Orleans to tell a story that’s as authentic to the region as it is to the characters’ stories."

From the food, music, art, and architecture, so much about New Orleans and its traditions will be reflected in the ride. The team behind the attraction actually completed virtual research through Zoom before completing some in-person trips to get the details right.

"Tiana is ready for anything," Charita Carter, Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, said at a round-table discussion in New Orleans, about the film's impact and the upcoming attraction. "She is taking us on an adventure in the bayou, so of course she is going to dress appropriately."

When speaking to the ride's technology, Carter called the approach to audio-animatronic figures, scenic illusions, and visual effects a way to "change the game."

"Tiana invites us as her guests to go on an adventure with her in the bayou," Carter said. "We as the guests are active participants in this adventure. She [Tiana] acknowledges us and being the witty person she is she takes us on this amazing journey where we get to discover not only characters we know and love from the film but this is an opportunity to be introduced to some new characters."

Roundtable at Dooky Chase’s in New Orleans on August 16, 2021 (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

Carter added, "the adventure ends with the ultimate Mardi Gras party because if Tiana is throwing a party, it's the ultimate party."

In addition, one of the early inspirations for the Disney team was visual artist Sharika Mahdi, the theme park company said. She was commissioned to create four original paintings to inspire Disney Imagineers, one of which was revealed on Monday.

One of the Sharika Mahdi paintings create to inspire Disney Imagineers (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

Disney also announced on Monday that they are donating $50,000 to the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), an arts training center.

The Princess and the Frog re-theme of Splash Mountain is said to have been in the works since at least 2019.

Disney previously said, "with this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

Disneyland Resort Public Relations Director Michael Ramirez also explained that, "In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new 'land' added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of 'The Princess and the Frog' to our parks."

The voice of Princess Tiana, actress Anika Noni Rose, said that "It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon."

Princess and the Frog art (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

She added, "the Imagineers are giving us ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!"

