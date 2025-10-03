Super Speeder crackdown: Over 100 drivers arrested in Central Florida under dangerous speeding law

In the first 3 months since Florida's Super Speeder" law went into effect, more than 100 drivers have been arrested in Central Florida for excessive speeding. The law went into effect on June 1, 2025.

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to various law enforcement agencies in Central Florida to see how many arrests have been made under the new law. Based on the numbers provided, Orange County has made the most arrests.

What is the Super Speeder law?

House Bill 351, known as Florida's Super Speeder Law, was passed as part of the state's larger effort to crack down on excessive speeding and to hopefully reduce deadly crashes on Florida's roadways. It effectively criminalized "dangerous excessive speeding."

In Florida, the maximum speed limit on freeways is 70 mph. Under the new law, drivers caught going over 100 mph or more than 50 miles above the posted speed limit can be arrested, their car towed, and must attend a court hearing. Penalties include:

First conviction: Up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Second or subsequent conviction: Up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Repeat offenses within five years: Driving privileges revoked for at least 180 days, up to one year.

How many people have been arrested under the "Super Speeder" law?

Brevard County: 9

Flagler County: 5

Orange County: 68

Osceola County: 4

Seminole County: 22

Volusia County: 10

Sheriff John Mina

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the new law simply comes down to safety and saving lives.

"When you're going over 100 miles an hour, when you go 50 miles an hour with a posted speed limit, when your crash, people are going to die. You're not going to survive that crash, and the people you hit are not going survive," he said.

He hopes it brings down dangerous driving.

"I think you will see, year over year, you're going to see those speeds decline. My hope is that we will see those traffic fatalities related to high speeds decline as well."

Plenty of excuses

Various law enforcement agencies have shared bodycam from some of those accused of dangerous driving on social media – and plenty of drivers have told those officers various reasons for their alleged speeding.

FOX 35 News has covered multiple other arrests since the Super Speeder Law passed.