8th Central Florida 'Super Speeder' arrest made, 1st with motorcycle, since law enacted July 1

A Volusia County man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies say he was caught traveling more than 120 mph in a 70 mph zone. This is the eighth arrest FOX 35 News has reported on since the Super Speeder law went into effect July 1, and the first involving a motorcycle.

What we know:

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO), a deputy stopped a blue sport motorcycle around 7:54 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, near Mile Marker 274 on Interstate 95.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Douglas Brown, was reportedly traveling southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed that was steadily increasing.

The deputy said the motorcycle was switching between lanes and traveling at speeds of up to 105 mph in a 70 mph zone. The motorcycle eventually accelerated to more than 120 mph.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested Brown for the Super Speeder law violation.

Brown was taken to jail with a $500 bond.

Douglas Brown, 25, was arrested under the Super Speeder law. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What is the Super Speeder law?

Dig deeper:

Under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" Law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.

The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.

What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?

Local perspective:

FOX 35 News has covered seven other arrests since the "Super Speeder" Law passed.

July 2 - Interstate 4 in Orange County | 104 mph , at least 50 mph over the posted limit

July 14 - State Road 528 in Orange County | 116 mph in a 65 mph zone

July 16 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 113 mph in a 60 mph zone

July 20 - State Road 417 in Orlando | 113 mph , 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit

July 20 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 155 mph in a 60 mph zone

July 24 - West of U.S. 27 in Polk County | 105 mph in a 70 mph zone

July 30 - County Road 3 in DeLeon Spring | 105 mph in a 45 mph zone