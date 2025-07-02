104 mph ‘super speeder’ arrested minutes after new Florida law went into effect

The Brief A driver going 104 mph was arrested minutes after the law began July 1. The law targets excessive speeders with jail time and fines. Officials urge safe, smart driving ahead of the busy July 4 travel weekend.



A driver clocked at 104 mph on Monday became the first person arrested under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law, which allows troopers to jail motorists traveling more than 100 mph or at least 50 mph over the posted limit.

What we know:

Just two minutes after Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, a driver was clocked at 104 mph on I-4 in Orange County — making them the first person arrested under the new statute.

The law targets drivers going over 100 mph or 50 mph above the posted limit, allowing for immediate jail time and steep fines. The Florida Highway Patrol says the individual was stopped in a 70 mph zone.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or the specific circumstances of the traffic stop. It remains unclear whether any other arrests have followed since the law’s implementation or whether this marks the start of a larger enforcement surge.

The backstory:

The "Super Speeder" law was passed as part of Florida’s broader traffic safety push. Designed to reduce extreme speeding and prevent fatal crashes, the law now treats high-speed violations with stricter penalties—up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for first-time offenders. Second-time violators face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Big picture view:

The new law takes effect during one of the year’s busiest travel periods. AAA estimates more than 72 million Americans will travel by car over the July 4 holiday, with Orlando topping the list of domestic destinations. The Florida Department of Transportation has increased staffing and activated Road Ranger safety patrols to handle the volume and respond to incidents quickly.

What they're saying:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is activating its Safety Patrol, assisting stranded drivers and working to clear crashes quickly to prevent backups.

"With Central Florida being the number one travel destination for July Fourth, this holiday, we are upping our staffing and ensuring our road ranger team are ready and willing to assist," said Garrett Popovich, FDOT Road Ranger Manager.

"I’ve seen a lot over the years, and safety has always been at the heart of everything that FDOT does right we want everybody to get home safely," said Loreen Bobo, FDOT Safety Administrator. "But really, in the last 4-5 years, we have this new focus on safety called target zero, and that’s a goal of zero fatalities and zero injuries on our roadways."

With Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law now in effect, FHP is cracking down on drivers going 50-plus mph over the limit.

"If you’re doing 50 mph over the speed limit or 100 or more, you could face 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, or both," said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi. "If you do it a second time, that’s 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, or both."

Troopers will be on high alert all weekend, watching for reckless, impaired, and distracted drivers. The message? Buckle up. Slow down. Don’t drive under the influence.

What you can do:

Officials urge travelers heading to beaches, fireworks shows or backyard barbecues to allow extra time and avoid aggressive driving. "You’ll get there when you get there," Perdue said. "Make smart choices so the holiday ends with good memories, not tragedy."