Sixth Central Florida 'Super Speeder' arrest made since law enacted on July 1st

The Brief A Maitland man was arrested in Polk County after deputies say he was caught driving 105 mph on U.S. 27 while allegedly headed to a Tampa casino. The incident marks the sixth arrest reported by FOX 35 under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law, which criminalizes excessive speeding over 100 mph. The driver, 24-year-old Hunter Alexander Dumont, has a history of traffic violations and now faces jail time and fines under the recently enacted law.



A Maitland man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies say he was caught driving 105 mph in a 70 mph zone on a Polk County highway, while allegedly heading to a casino. This is the sixth arrest FOX 35 has reported on since the Super Speeder law went into effect July 1, 2025.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a blue Chevy Equinox around 9:54 a.m. on July 23 just west of U.S. 27 in Davenport.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Hunter Alexander Dumont, was reportedly weaving through traffic, rapidly changing lanes, and creating a dangerous situation for other motorists.

Initially, Dumont told deputies he was heading to visit family in Tampa and estimated his speed at 85 or 90 mph.

He later admitted he was actually on his way to the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa to gamble, deputies said.

Dumont was arrested and charged with dangerous excessive speeding. He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Authorities said Dumont has a history of traffic violations, including citations for careless driving in 2019, failure to observe a stop sign in 2020, unlawful speed in 2022, and multiple infractions for disobeying traffic control devices.

What is the Super Speeder law?

Under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" law, which took effect July 1, 2025, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit—or exceeding 100 mph—can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.

The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and possible suspension of the driver's license.

What other ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made in Central FL?

FOX 35 News has covered 5 other arrests since the Super Speeder law passed.

July 2, 2025 - Interstate 4 in Orange County | Interstate 4 in Orange County | 104 mph , at least 50 mph over the posted limit

July 14, 2025 - State Road 528 in Orange County | State Road 528 in Orange County | 116 mph in a 65 mph zone

July 16, 2025 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 113 mph in a 60 mph zone

July 20, 2025 - State Road 417 in Orlando | State Road 417 in Orlando | 113 mph , 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit

July 20, 2025 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 155 mph in a 60 mph zone