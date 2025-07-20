Man arrested after driving 155 MPH on I-4: FHP

The Brief Officials said the man was clocked at 155 MPH in a 60 MPH zone on I-4. Troopers said he had three people in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.



FHP photo.

A 20-year-old man is in custody after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said he was going 155 miles per hour in a 60 MPH zone.

Officials said the driver, Octavius Hunt, was caught in the early morning hours on Sunday in a Dodge Challenger on I-4 near Altamonte Springs.

Troopers said he had three passengers in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Hunt later told troopers he was only going 80 MPH and was on his way to a friend's house, according to officials.

The man also will have his car impounded for 30 days, according troopers.