'Super Speeder' drove 103 mph with 3 kids in car, including unrestrained infant: Report

An Orlando woman has been arrested under Florida's new "Super Speeder" law after she was caught allegedly driving over 100 mph with three children in the car, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies in Orange County arrested 34-year-old Asia Clark-Campbell after they said she was clocked driving 103 mph in a 45 mph zone along Alafaya Trail near Colonial Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Three children — ages 7, 12 and 8 months — were inside the Dodge Charger. Deputies reported the infant was in a car seat that was neither strapped into the car nor buckled around the child.

Clark-Campbell was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Cricket Club Circle after a brief pursuit. She faces charges of dangerous excessive speeding and child neglect, in addition to multiple citations, including expired registration.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether deputies have verified Clark-Campbell’s claim that she was being chased by a BMW and an Audi. Investigators noted no other vehicles were nearby when she was spotted. Authorities have not released details on her bond status or when she is expected to appear in court.

The backstory:

Court records show Clark-Campbell is on felony probation for grand theft of a firearm, a sentence running from June 2023 through June 2026. Her arrest report indicates her car’s registration had expired in March. Deputies turned her children over to their father following the incident.

