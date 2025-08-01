Seventh Central Florida 'Super Speeder' arrest made since law enacted July 1: 'Was I really going 105?'

The Brief A Volusia County man was arrested in DeLeon Springs after deputies say he was caught driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. The incident marks the seventh arrest reported by FOX 35 News under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" Law, which criminalizes excessive speeding over 100 mph. The driver, 22-year-old Anthony Handam, was arrested and charged with reckless driving.



A Volusia County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he was caught driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone in DeLeon Springs. This is the seventh arrest FOX 35 News has reported on since the Super Speeder law went into effect July 1.

105 mph in a 45 mph zone

What we know:

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO), a deputy stopped a blue Ford Fusion around 4:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, on County Road 3 in DeLeon Springs.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Handam, was reportedly traveling northbound on the road at a high rate of speed that was steadily increasing.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The deputy said Handam's highest speed was 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Handam told the deputy he did not realize he was driving that fast, saying "Was I really going 105?"

Handam was arrested and charged with reckless driving in regard to the "Super Speeder" Law. He was booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Anthony Handam, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, July 30. (Credit: Volusia County Jail)

What is the Super Speeder law?

Dig deeper:

Under Florida’s new "Super Speeder" Law, which took effect July 1, drivers caught going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit — or exceeding 100 mph — can now face criminal charges instead of just a traffic citation.

The law allows for penalties including up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for a first offense, with harsher consequences for repeat offenders. A second offense within a year can result in up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and possible suspension of the driver's license.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What other local ‘Super Speeder’ arrests have been made?

Local perspective:

FOX 35 News has covered six other arrests since the "Super Speeder" Law passed.

July 2 - Interstate 4 in Orange County | 104 mph , at least 50 mph over the posted limit

July 14 - State Road 528 in Orange County | 116 mph in a 65 mph zone

July 16 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 113 mph in a 60 mph zone

July 20 - State Road 417 in Orlando | 113 mph , 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit

July 20 - Interstate 4 in Seminole County | 155 mph in a 60 mph zone

July 24 - West of U.S. 27 in Polk County | 105 mph in a 70 mph zone