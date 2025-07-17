'Super speeders' arrested after being clocked driving 116 mph, 113 mph on SR 528, I-4: FHP

The Brief Two drivers were arrested this week for driving over 110 mph on Central Florida roadways. Both face charges under the state’s new "super speeder" law, which took effect in July. The law aims to crack down on reckless speeding with tougher penalties and jail time.



Two drivers in Central Florida were arrested in separate incidents this week under the state’s recently enacted "super speeder" law, after troopers clocked them traveling well over 50 mph above posted speed limits, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What we know:

Two drivers were arrested on consecutive days this week in separate incidents under Florida’s new "super speeder" law, which targets drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

The first arrest occurred Tuesday on State Road 528 in Orange County, where 28-year-old Kiara Mary Molina Rucci was caught driving 116 mph in a 65 mph zone.

According to the FHP, she told the trooper she was rushing because her son had been bitten by a pit bull. She was placed under arrest and repeatedly pleaded for leniency, asking the trooper to let her go, according to the incident report.

Kiara Mary Molina Rucci

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Miguel Arturo Peña was stopped on Interstate 4 in Seminole County for traveling 113 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Miguel Arturo Peña

A review of Peña’s record showed prior citations for excessive speed and a failure to appear in court.

Both drivers were charged and had their vehicles towed.

What we don't know:

FHP has not detailed whether additional charges or citations may be issued in each case.

The backstory:

The "super speeder" law was enacted in July 2025 as part of Florida’s broader effort to crack down on excessive speeding and reduce fatal highway crashes. It mandates tougher penalties for extreme speeders, including jail time and hefty fines. The back-to-back arrests mark some of the first reported cases involving enforcement of the new law.

Just minutes after Florida’s new "super speeder" law went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, a driver was clocked at 104 mph on I-4 in Orange County.

Dig deeper:

Designed to reduce extreme speeding and prevent fatal crashes, the law now treats high-speed violations with stricter penalties — up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for first-time offenders. Second-time violators face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Local perspective:

Florida’s major highways, including I-4 and SR-528, are known for heavy traffic and high crash rates.

Lawmakers and law enforcement agencies say the new law is part of a push to make roads safer by targeting the most egregious speeders. With both incidents happening within 48 hours, FHP appears to be actively enforcing the new statute and using it as a warning to other drivers.