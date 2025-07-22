Florida woman drives 113 mph on SR-417 to pick up her dog, police say

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested for driving 113 mph on SR-417 in Orlando, telling police she was speeding to "pick up [her] dog." She was charged with dangerous excessive speeding and cited for unlawful speed. Her arrest comes as Florida enforces tougher penalties under a new "super speeder" law.



A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after police clocked her driving 113 mph on State Road 417 in Orlando – over 40 mph over the road's posted speed limit.

‘Was going to pick up my dog’

What we know:

According to an Orlando Police Department arrest report, Yasiria Cachonatal, 32, told officers she was speeding because she was "going to pick up [her] dog."

Police said Cachonatal was seen driving over 100 mph near Lake Nona Boulevard and did not slow down at any point. Officers eventually stopped her at a safe location along the road.

Booking photo of Yasiria Cachonatal (Credit: Orange County jail)

She was arrested on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding and also received a citation for unlawful speed.

Second arrest in Central Florida this week for excessive speeding

Dig deeper:

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Octavius Hunt on Sunday after clocking him at 155 mph on Interstate 4 in Seminole County — 95 miles over the posted speed limit.

Hunt was driving a Dodge Challenger with three passengers when a trooper conducting radar enforcement spotted the car around 1 a.m.

Hunt told troopers he believed he was only going about 80 mph as he drove to a friend’s house. Troopers believe Hunt may have been trying to show off the car’s capabilities. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The backstory:

Florida recently enacted tougher laws against extreme speeding, targeting drivers exceeding 100 mph or going 50 mph or more over the posted limit. The "super speeder" law aims to curb a rise in high-speed crashes and fatalities across the state. Troopers say Hunt’s case fits the very behavior the law was designed to penalize.

Designed to reduce extreme speeding and prevent fatal crashes, the law now treats high-speed violations with stricter penalties — up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine for first-time offenders. Second-time violators face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.