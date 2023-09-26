Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks bringing more magic to Florida in 2024 with new tour dates

Stream FOX 35 News:

Dreams really do come true – Stevie Nicks is coming back to Florida!

The "Edge of Seventeen" icon announced Monday a new slew of tour dates, including one in South Florida. Nicks, 75, is scheduled to take over Hollywood's Hard Rock Live on Feb. 24, the only Florida date announced on the new leg.

(Getty Images)

Tickets for the new shows, including dates in New Jersey, Louisiana and Texas, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Here's a look at the new dates in 2024:

February 10: Atlantic City, NJ

February 14: Elmont, NY

February 21: Greenville, SC

February 24: Hollywood, FL

February 28: New Orleans, LA

March 3: Omaha, NE

March 6: North Little Rock, AR

March 9: Arlington, TX

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS :

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman is currently on tour across the U.S. – mostly solo shows, but also a few co-headlining dates with Billy Joel.

Nicks was most recently in Florida on May 25 in Orlando on the same tour.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.