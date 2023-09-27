Bruno Mars to perform in Florida for the first time since 2017

Stream FOX 35 News:

Guess who's back again? Bruno Mars is ready to sprinkle that 24-karat magic in the Florida air for the first time in six years!

The "24K Magic" singer announced Tuesday he would be performing in Florida in December, a state he hasn't visited since 2017. Bruno Mars is scheduled to take over Hollywood's Hard Rock Live on December 7-8.

The presale starts Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The last time the "When I Was Your Man" icon performed in the Sunshine State was for his "24K Magic World Tour" in October 2017. Since then, he's been living his best life overseas and in Las Vegas, where he has shows scheduled through the end of 2023.

The shows at Hard Rock Live are phone- and device-free, according to Ticketmaster. Phones will be secured in pouches for the duration of the show.

(Getty Images)

JUST ANNOUNCED :

Click here for more information about tickets.