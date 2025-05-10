Titusville man arrested for attempted murder in overnight shooting, police say

The Brief One person was injured following an early morning shooting Saturday in the Titusville area. The suspect in the shooting, 33-year-old Calvin L. Woodson, has been arrested. Woodson is facing multiple charges and is being held with no bond.



The man who left one person injured following a shooting Saturday morning in the Titusville area has been arrested, police say.

1 injured in Titusville shooting

The backstory:

The Titusville Police Department said they responded to a shooting incident at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Garden Street and South Grannis Ave. in Brevard County.

Officers said they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, and authorities said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police make arrest in shooting

What we know:

Detectives said they quickly located vital information leading to the name and description of the suspect, which led to probable cause for an arrest.

Officers located the suspect in less than two hours, and he was placed under arrest.

The man has been identified as a Titusville resident, 33-year-old Calvin L. Woodson.

Records show Woodson is facing charges including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Woodson is being held at the Brevard County Detention Center with no bond.

Commitment to community safety

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the police department, we want to thank our local businesses for investing in security cameras," Commander Tyler Wright said. "Your commitment to safety played a vital role in helping us quickly identify and apprehend the suspect in this violent crime. This partnership is a powerful example of how technology and working together can make our community safer."

What you can do:

Police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.

The Titusville Police Department can be reached at (321) 264-7800.

