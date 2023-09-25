Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle to take center stage in Orlando this fall

Stream FOX 35 News:

Get ready to laugh, Orlando!

Dave Chappelle is bringing his tour to Orlando this fall. The iconic comedian will perform at the Amway Center on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Tickets went on sale over the weekend, and there's still some available on Ticketmaster starting at $75.50 for seats in the 200-level.

The show is a "phone-free event," meaning guests will be required to secure their phones, smartwatches and other devices in sealed pouches for the duration of the show, according to the Amway Center. Fans will be able to keep their Yondr Pouch with them, but they won't be able to have access to what's inside unless they're in a designated phone-use area throughout the arena.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Dave Chappelle performs during a midnight pop-up show at Radio City Music Hall on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA) (Getty Images)

If you can't make it to the Nov. 2 show, there are a handful of other opportunities to catch the Chappelle's Show legend in Florida. Chappelle is scheduled to take over Tampa's Amalie Center on Sunday, Oct. 29, followed by a string of dates at Hollywood's Hard Rock Live from December 26 to 29.