Morgan Wallen extends 'One Night At A Time' tour with Florida stop in 2024

Calling all Broadway Girls! Morgan Wallen is extending his "One Night At A Time" tour – and he's coming to Florida.

The "Last Night" singer announced new tour 2024 dates Tuesday morning in a hilarious Instagram video featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

Wallen is scheduled to take over Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on July 11, 2024 – his only Florida date on the new leg. Special guests include Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Previously, the "Whiskey Glasses" country star announced the "One Night At A Time" tour in December 2022 and rolled into Florida earlier this year in May.

Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 for access to the Ticketmaster presale. Registration for the presale does not guarantee tickets. Fans selected for the presale will receive email confirmation on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and a unique access code via text on the day before the sale. Getting a code does not guarantee a ticket.

Here's a look at Morgan Wallen's new tour dates for 2024:

April 4: Indianapolis, IN

April 20: Oxford, MS

May 2: Nashville, TN

June 20: Minneapolis, MN

June 27: Denver, CO

July 11: Tampa, FL

July 18: Charlotte, NC

July 25: Arlington, TX

August 1: Kansas City, MO

August 8: Las Vegas, NV

Click here for more information or to register for tickets.