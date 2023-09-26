Morgan Wallen extends 'One Night At A Time' tour with Florida stop in 2024
Stream FOX 35 News:
TAMPA, Fla. - Calling all Broadway Girls! Morgan Wallen is extending his "One Night At A Time" tour – and he's coming to Florida.
The "Last Night" singer announced new tour 2024 dates Tuesday morning in a hilarious Instagram video featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.
Wallen is scheduled to take over Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on July 11, 2024 – his only Florida date on the new leg. Special guests include Jelly Roll, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.
Previously, the "Whiskey Glasses" country star announced the "One Night At A Time" tour in December 2022 and rolled into Florida earlier this year in May.
Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 for access to the Ticketmaster presale. Registration for the presale does not guarantee tickets. Fans selected for the presale will receive email confirmation on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and a unique access code via text on the day before the sale. Getting a code does not guarantee a ticket.
Here's a look at Morgan Wallen's new tour dates for 2024:
- April 4: Indianapolis, IN
- April 20: Oxford, MS
- May 2: Nashville, TN
- June 20: Minneapolis, MN
- June 27: Denver, CO
- July 11: Tampa, FL
- July 18: Charlotte, NC
- July 25: Arlington, TX
- August 1: Kansas City, MO
- August 8: Las Vegas, NV
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
- Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks bringing more magic to Florida in 2024 with new tour dates
- Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle to take center stage in Orlando this fall
- Olivia Rodrigo bringing highly anticipated 'GUTS' World Tour to Florida in 2024
Click here for more information or to register for tickets.