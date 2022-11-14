'So senseless': Family waiting for answers after young Florida mom shot, killed in her car

Kaylin Fiengo's family remembered her as fun, loving, and happy – and they're now looking to find the person that killed her.

Fiengo, 18, was found dead inside her car on Friday night at Coastline Park in Sanford, Florida. She was roughly 13 weeks pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. She already has a one-year-old son.

"It’s senseless. It’s just so senseless," said Ricky Fiengo, Kaylin's father.

"She was fun-loving, happy, funny, a go-getter teenager," he said. "She was just the life of the party."

Police said officers noticed Fiengo's vehicle backed into a parking spot at the park and running, which was odd. When they checked it out, they found the young mom shot and killed.

"We don’t have any indication that this was at random," said Bianca Gillette, spokesperson for Sanford Police. "We do feel like it was an isolated incident, and we do feel like we do have some really solid leads to give us the entire picture of what occurred that night and why."

Police said Kaylin was apparently meeting someone at the park, but did not elaborate on who or why. Her parents said they believe they know who the suspected shooter is.

"This has been a tremendous loss for many, but as her mom it has placed an empty hole in my heart that will never heal," Kaylin's mom, Sarah, told FOX 35 in a statement.

For her dad, he wants closure.

"I just need there to be a closure," he said. "To have this person get caught and dealt with, so I can close that part and start another part of the healing process."

Police have not announced any arrests and the family believed an arrest is close, but asked anyone with information on Kaylin's death to reach out to police.