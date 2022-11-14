New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety.

Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.

After the shots, players dropped to the ground for cover as spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium.

Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots. [Credit: Jon Santucci]

Orlando Police say three people were shot. One of them, 19-year-old Gamaine Brown, died and another was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, police say a third victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun, he said. No charges were immediately filed, and no names have been released.

(Photo of Gamaine Brown provided by Orlando Police Department)

"The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement and extra measures will be in place at both schools," said Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vasquez in a statement. "I want to assure you that the safety of students and staff remains our top priority."

One of Brown's former teachers tells FOX 35 News that he was in the process of taking a college preparatory course and had big dreams of earning a degree and making a name for himself. We are also told he was active in various community service programs in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood.