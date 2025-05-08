Central Florida severe weather: Multi-day chance for storms, winds, tornadoes and hail

The Brief A period of unusually active weather will start Thursday and end next Monday in Central Florida. The severe weather will bring multiple chances for showers, storms, winds, hail and the possibility of a tornado.



Here's what you need to know to prepare.

When will the severe weather start?

What we know:

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to numerous storms along and east of Interstate 4 this afternoon and night.

Storms will form and be scattered in the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

These storms will form from a system passing over Florida and could produce damaging winds, large hail and torrential rains. There is also a small chance of a tornado.

We are expecting to feel the impacts of the severe weather to hit between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Will the severe weather impact Mother's Day weekend?

Timeline:

The weather on Friday will be similar to Thursday, just not quite as strong. However, there could still be a few severe warnings.

Storms are expected to arrive a tad earlier, about 2 p.m., and will last later, going to about 9 p.m.

Hail, wind and lightning are all likely from any storm.

A low pressure system will form on Saturday and Sunday in the gulf and will spread showers and storms into Florida from the southwest to the northeast.

Most of the activity will be on the West Coast and Florida Panhandle for the two days, but a few thunderstorms will be possible each day for Mother's Day weekend.

The timing of the storms will be any part of both these days, but not be quite as intense as Thursday and Friday.

Will the severe weather continue next week?

What's next:

We will be watching a strong front late on Monday coming across Florida.

Strong wind fields will be present in the atmosphere, including tropical moisture. A lot of rain is likely, with severe weather a distinct possibility. Some tornadoes are possible in this setup because of the strong upper-level winds.

The timing looks to be late afternoon, evening, and even overnight for rain and storms.

