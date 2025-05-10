Florida officials rescue 2 people on sailboat stranded 40 miles off Cape Canaveral coast

The Brief The Seventh Coast Guard District rescued two people on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The two people were stranded on their sailboat 40 miles off the coast. Officials said no injuries were reported.



Stranded 40 miles off the coast

What we know:

The Seventh Coast Guard District's Diamondback crew led the rescue.

Officials said they responded to a stranded boat after the operator radioed for help.

Two people were rescued after being stranded on their sailboat 40 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral. (Credit: Seventh Coast Guard District)

The operator told authorities they were stranded 40 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral. They said they had been stuck on the water since Friday.

One other person was on board with the operator.

Authorities said the tow was passed to commercial salvage.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how the two people ended up stranded on the boat. Officials have not released an exact timeline of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

