Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'

Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse.

Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.

"We’ve been here 41 years and lost more than half of our yard," said Ellen Abbott. "We’ve just been watching the palm trees fall one by one down every day."

Along Melbourne Beach, there is high beach erosion, which is why many are worried. Some backyards have collapsed, and decks and stairs are broken all along the beach.

Beachfront homes in Melbourne Beach threatened by significant erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole.

"My stairs are dangling, and our foundation is close to the dune line. It is scary," said resident Betty Gonzalez.

Abbott says she feels grateful as she sees the images of the devastation in Volusia County as houses have collapsed into the sand.

"I feel fortunate, we have our house, and there are people way worse than we are, and I pray for them," said Abbott. "Everyone is vulnerable."

Brevard County says they have ongoing beach re-nourishment projects that they think help maintain the beaches but says Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian still caused millions of dollars in damage.