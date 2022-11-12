18-year-old mother found shot dead inside car in Sanford, police say

article

Sanford police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old mother who was found inside a running car.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., a Sanford police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park at 900 West 9th Street when the officer found a vehicle backed into a parking spot which appeared to be running.

"As the officer approached the vehicle, they located a white female, later identified as Kaylin Fiengo, in the driver's seat of the vehicle, dead from an apparent gunshot wound," police said.

Police believe Kaylin went to the location to meet with a person she knew, but why she was shot and killed is still under investigation. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Chief Cecil Smith stated, "The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating. Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won't be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin's death."

Anyone with information is asked to call Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.