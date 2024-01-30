Orlando welcomes new restaurant with secret menu, sushi pizza

An Atlanta-based restaurant offering sushi pizza, sushi burritos and sushi corn dogs – and their "infamous" secret menu – is making its way to the Orlando area soon.

Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, a dual-concept restaurant founded in Atlanta in 2016 by Seven Chan and Ken Yu, plans to open its first Orlando-area location on Feb. 3. The restaurant will be located at 12615 W Colonial Drive.

On the menu, guests will see a lot of familiar foods, but made in sushi form. That includes sushi pizza, sushi donuts, sushi corn dogs and sushi burritos. Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles also offers poke bowls and ramen, plus a variety of teas and beverages available at the full bar.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Photo: Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles

There's also a secret menu made for "adventurous food enthusiasts" that are posted on the restaurant's Instagram page, @pokeburriorlando.

Sam Brown, owner operator of Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, said he's excited to bring his unique restaurant concept to the Orlando area, according to a press release.

The Winter Garden location will be open for dine-in, take out and delivery on Uber Eats and DoorDash.