Popular Orlando pizza spot known for giant slices shares 'long-awaited' update about third location

Maitland will soon get a taste of Lazy Moon's giant pizza slices!

Lazy Moon, a popular pizza spot known for its giant slices, shared a highly anticipated update on social media this week about its third Orlando-area location. The restaurant already has two Orlando locations open – one near UCF and another in the Mills 50 district, and in a few months there will be one in Maitland.

"After many many months, we’ve reached the final leg of the buildout journey in bringing a once (literally) rotten building to life. Our contractor’s schedule has the site finished in 9 weeks," Lazy Moon said on social media.

The restaurant said it will try to open right after their inspection is approved.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s excitement and patience and we can’t wait to party on our super cool new patio with you all," the restaurant said.

Lazy Moon initially said the Maitland location would open in late January or early February. It'll be located at the former Einstein Bros. Bagels store in the Shoppes at Maitland on Orlando Avenue, according to the city. The restaurant will feature an outdoor beer garden and patio.