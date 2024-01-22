Orlando's ICON Park welcomes new Mediterranean restaurant offering 'affordable luxury dining experience'

Starting this Valentine's Day, you can taste the rich flavors of France, Italy and Spain without ever leaving Orlando.

Orlando's ICON Park will soon welcome a new restaurant into the fold, Helena Modern Riviera. The new Mediterranean restaurant, which took over the previous site of Tapa Toro, is slated to open this spring. The restaurant has two "soft opening" events slated for February ahead of the grand opening.

"The new restaurant concept will immerse diners in the contemporary vibe of the Riviera and Mediterranean isles," a spokesperson for the new restaurant said in a press release. "The dining experience features fresh and elevated cuisine inspired by the coasts of France, Italy and Spain. Experience fine dining within an airy and sophisticated indoor and outdoor space that boasts a luxurious patio serving hand-crafted cocktails."

The restaurant said it plans to provide "a luxurious experience at an attainable price."

As far as the layout goes, Helena Modern Riviera features al fresco dining with "coastal-chic" vibes inside and out. Outside, patrons can dine and sip at the restaurant's lounging area or large outdoor dining patio. Live music is featured several nights a week, including Spanish- and Moroccan-inspired bands.

"We wanted to convey the experience of the Riviera during our personal vacations there to our patrons here in Orlando. The freshness of everything, the openness, just how the entire Mediterranean experience delights all your senses," the restaurant said in a news release.

Valentine's Day soft opening events

Helena Modern Riviera is hosting two soft opening events for Valentine's Day ahead of its grand opening in spring 2024.

On Feb. 13, the restaurant will host a Galentine's Day Cocktail Making Class.

"Galentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 13th. What better way to spend it with your forever besties than by mixing up your own cocktails with a variety of delicious goodies to munch on?" the restaurant said. The event allows participants to make the restaurant's signature drink, The Helena, plus an espresso martini.

The interactive experience includes:

Ingredients, tools and instructions for cocktail-making

Two crafted cocktail recipes

Glass of rosé

Shareable appetizers: Charcuterie board, arancini and hummus and pita

Treat board: Macarons, Chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate truffles and candy hearts

Reservations are available from 6 to 8 p.m. and will cost $86 per person, not including tax or gratuity.

On Feb. 14, Helena Modern Riviera is hosting a dinner event with a prefixed menu.

The reservation-only dinner is limited to 120 guests and includes live entertainment and a six-course prefixed menu for $110 a person.

"The Valentine’s Day Dinner consists of a menu that transports couples through the Mediterranean as they celebrate each exciting stage of falling in love," the restaurant said.

To make a reservation for either event, call the restaurant at 407-226-2929.