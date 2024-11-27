New state law not deterring homeless camping in Melbourne, residents say

Public camping is now illegal in Florida, but some residents say the new state law hasn’t done much to clean up homeless camps on the Space Coast.

Viewers shared several pictures with FOX 35 of people camping in public spaces over the last two months in Melbourne. What they’re seeing shouldn’t be allowed after the state passed HB 1365.

The law banned public camping on streets, sidewalks, and parks in the Sunshine State.

"Since the law passed, it’s just as if it doesn’t exist," said Bill Miller who’s lived in Melbourne for 30 years.

He’s not the only one dealing with the issue firsthand.



"They’re still hanging around here," said Frank Schrader.

Both residents say people are still hanging around the library and camping in Wells Park near downtown Melbourne.

"It’s a growing problem that needs to be addressed head on," said Cindy Jovanovic, who’s worried about public safety after she had to call 911 for the first time when someone went to the bathroom in her neighbor's yard.

These homeowners are speaking out now because they say people’s behavior in the camps is getting more violent.

"The behavior’s gotten more and more aggressive the last six months to a year," said Miller. "The last couple of weeks, it’s severely gotten worse."

"You can’t have folks just hanging out on corners, intimidating neighbors," echoed Schrader.

People are intimidated and pleading for change. They recently started a new Facebook group to try and brainstorm ideas to keep their community safe and document what they’re seeing.

"We need help," said Jovanovic.

The piles of trash lining residential streets caught local leaders' attention this week at city council.

"That crap needs cleaned up," said Melbourne Mayor, Paul Alfrey.

The mayor says he plans to propose new "zero tolerance" rules in the city to help enforce the new state law.

"Accelerating the Daily Bread closing, going more in affordable housing, homeless outreach will do a lot for that area," said the mayor on Tuesday.

Alfrey wants to move away from the soup kitchen model and get people off the streets and into housing.

Melbourne Police say they’re responding to more calls about homelessness across the city since the new law passed, but it’s still happening. Neighbors have had enough.

"We’re struggling. We don’t know what the next answer is," concluded Miller.

