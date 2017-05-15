Holocaust survivor's home destroyed by fire
A fire destroyed the home of a Holocaust survivor, and the man staying with her at the time was arrested. Now, the neighborhood is rallying behind the victim.
Melbourne officer's use of racial slur under investigation
An Internal Affairs investigation has been opened to review the racially charged comment of a police officer during a high speed car chase.
Five charged in Melbourne crime spree that led to police chase, shooting
Five men charged with going on a crime in Melbourne and Palm Bay are expected to go before a judge Friday.
Officer shoots suspect after crime spree that ended with a police chase
An early morning crime spree ended with a police chase on Thursday in Melbourne. An officer was nearly run over and a suspect was shot right in front of a nursing home.
Raw sewage causes Indian River Lagoon to be brown, lawmaker fighting for change
Millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled into our waterways and one lawmaker says that he will not stop until the Indian River Lagoon turns blue.
Cat recovering after being shot 13 times with BB gun
A cat that was shot 13 times with a BB gun is on the road to recovery.
Police search for missing Melbourne man
Crews monitor hot spots after fires break out
K9 dies in officer's patrol vehicle
Dozens of shots fired into crowded park
two hospitalized after dirt bike slams into car
Man recaptured after escape
Possible shark attacks along the space coast
Buzz Aldrin takes flight in Melbourne
Beer, potato chip truck crash
A beer truck and a potato chip truck crash in Melbourne.