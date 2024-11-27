Caribbean Princess makes Port Canaveral home, offering Thanksgiving cruise to Turks and Caicos

Port Canaveral expanded its cruise offerings on Wednesday with the arrival of Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess, which will now call the Space Coast home.

The massive ship is set to take passengers on a four-day Thanksgiving voyage to Turks and Caicos.

With its 19 decks, five pools, and a crew representing over 40 nations, the Caribbean Princess offers a wide range of amenities, including bars, casinos, and entertainment venues. The ship can host more than 3,000 guests.

Jamie Suber, a first-time Princess cruiser from South Carolina, is spending Thanksgiving aboard the ship.

"Great opportunity to get on Princess, great opportunity to be together with family and friends," Suber said, adding that Port Canaveral’s convenience was a major draw.

"Easy-peasy, better than going to Miami and more opportunities than South Carolina," he said.

Port Canaveral officials say they’ve been working for years to attract Princess Cruises, a major addition to the port’s lineup of homeported brands.

"Some people like certain cruise lines, just like some people like certain automobile manufacturers," said Kevin Markey, Port Canaveral commissioner.

Princess Cruises cited a shift in its business strategy as the reason for its move.

"We’re homeporting more of our ships in North America, so of course, it made complete sense for us to homeport a ship in Port Canaveral," said Vicki Johnson, senior vice president of communications for Princess Cruises.

The proximity to Orlando International Airport and Port Canaveral’s strong drive-in market were key factors in the decision.

The Caribbean Princess will offer six- and eight-day cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Central America, adding a new option for local and visiting cruisers.

With Princess Cruises betting on Port Canaveral’s potential, both the port and the cruise line are optimistic that this partnership will draw even more passengers to Central Florida.

