'AJ' Owens' loved ones announce creation of new fund, hoping for changes to FL Stand Your Ground law

The family and friends of Ajike 'AJ' Owens are calling on the state to make changes to the Stand Your Ground law and have announced the creation of a fund to help with said changes.

This comes two days after Susan Lorincz was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting and killing of ‘AJ’ Owens in June 2023.

Initially, Lorincz was not arrested because of Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

What is Florida's Stand Your Ground law?

It allows a person to use deadly force without retreating if they are:

Not engaged in criminal activity

In a place where they have a right to be

Perceiving an imminent threat

Reasonably believing it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm

The law also states that:

A person who unlawfully enters a dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle is presumed to intend to commit an unlawful act

The use of deadly force must be reasonable and proportional to the threat

The law cannot be invoked by aggressors, during the commission of a crime, or against law enforcement

Lorincz had told officers she was in fear for her life, which under the Stand Your Ground law protected her.

Owens' mother and friend hope changes are made to the law. They created the "Standing in the Gap" fund to help with those changes.

Owens' mother, Pamela Dias, says she wants to move forward with a purpose, "to help others in similar situations, to help people who have been impacted by racial violence. To give them a voice".

What happened on June 2, 2023?

On June 2, 2023, Lorincz called 911, complaining about kids who were playing in a field next to her apartment. Right before making the call, Lorincz had been videotaping the kids playing outside.

Witnesses said she threw roller skates at them and swung an umbrella toward them.

Lorincz told the 911 dispatcher the young children had threatened her, and she was scared for her life.

Owens went over to confront Lorincz at her unit. Her oldest son was one of the kids playing in the field, and he had told his mother about Lorincz's actions.

Several witnesses testified that Owens was banging on the door hard and yelling loudly and angrily.

Lorincz said she thought Owens was going to kill her, but she was standing inside her home with a door between them.

Instead of going into another room or calling the police again, Lorincz grabbed a gun from her bedroom and shot through the door – not knowing if anyone else was present or if Ajike Owens was armed.

Owens died from the gunshot wound.

One of Owens' sons was nearby and watched as she was shot and killed.

Susan Lorincz found guilty:

Lorincz was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm on August 16, 2024.

Susan Lorincz sentenced to 25 years:

On November 25, 2024, a judge sentenced Susan Lorincz to 25 years in prison in the fatal shooting of her neighbor in 2023.

During sentencing, Fifth Circuit Judge Robert Hodges opted for a slightly lesser term than the maximum of 30 years.

"The shooting was completely unnecessary in this case," Hodges said during an afternoon hearing. "The shooting, I find, was based more in anger than in fear."

