Man killed on Florida golf course in ‘random’ attack remembered as ‘good, good person’

Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, was remembered by his longtime girlfriend, Dina Lauro, as an inseparable partner who brought laughter and joy to their lives and business.

"Just such a good, good person," Lauro said. "He was exciting to be with, always in a good mood, never depressed — wake up happy."

Hiltebeitel was killed Monday afternoon at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens in what police are calling a random act of violence.

Authorities say he was about to tee off when a stranger attacked him with golf clubs and then drowned him in a pond. Officers later found Hiltebeitel’s body near the fairway of the first hole.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Junior Boucher, was naked and running away from the scene. He was later apprehended in what police described as an unprovoked incident.

Junior Boucher

"This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim's golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him," a police spokesperson said.

Lauro said Hiltebeitel’s golfing routine was typically in the morning before work. However, on Monday, he played later in the day after helping a friend.

"That's why he was at Sandhill Crane in the afternoon," she explained.

Just two days after his death, Lauro said she is grappling with the senselessness of the tragedy.

"I don't know how I’m doing," Lauro said. "I’m just taking it moment by moment. That’s what I’m going to do—that’s the plan."

Boucher has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

