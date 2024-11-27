Astronaut High cheerleaders set to shine in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Viewers tuning into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will see some local talent on display as the cheerleaders from Astronaut High School take center stage.

The cheer squad is among the select groups performing in the iconic parade, a dream come true for the 12 juniors and seniors representing the Titusville school.

"I think there’s just a little magic around it," said Emily Platt, a senior. "I’d pick here over any day."

For the team, skipping Thanksgiving break sleep-ins is a small price to pay for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The group joins around 600 cheerleaders nationwide for a two-minute routine set to air during the parade.

"When I was little, I would watch the parade and see the cheerleaders, and I’ve always wanted to do it," said Peyton Redfern, a junior.

The cheerleaders have been busy rehearsing the intricate production details, including camera setups, stage placement, and timing.

MORE STORIES:

"We got to rehearse, like how the cameras will be set up, what it will look like, how to run in, how to set up — like all production things.," Platt explained.

This year marks the first time since the pandemic that an Astronaut High School group will perform in the parade. The squad’s appearance represents not only a return to tradition but also a source of pride for families and friends back home.

Excitement is high for the big moment, but team captain Avalon Lamb has an eye on more than just the performance.

"I’m a very big Broadway and Wicked fan," Lamd said. "So, any Broadway shows, anyone from Broadway, I’m so excited to see."

The Astronaut High cheerleaders are ready to make their mark on Thanksgiving morning, blending their skills with the magic of the holiday tradition.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: