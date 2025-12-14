Lake Mary’s ‘miracle’ comeback seals State Championship win over Vero Beach

The Brief The Lake Mary Rams football team captured the program’s first state championship with a game-winning touchdown as time expired. The Rams trailed 21-3 at halftime.



The Lake Mary Rams football team captured its first Class 7A state championship in unforgettable fashion Saturday night, stunning Vero Beach with a miracle finish at Pitbull Stadium.

Both teams had to play through a relentless rainstorm. The Rams pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime ending, converting a last-second Hail Mary into the game-winning score as time expired.

With eight seconds remaining, future Notre Dame quarterback Noah Grubbs launched a 43-yard pass into traffic. The ball found future FIU receiver Barrett Schulz, who, as he was being brought down, lateraled the ball to Tavarius Brundidge Jr. Brundidge crossed the goal line to cap the improbable play and tie the game at 27.

Moments later, Lucas Parker calmly drilled the extra point with no time left on the clock, sealing a 28-27 victory and sending Lake Mary into celebration.

The dramatic ending capped a remarkable comeback. The Rams trailed 21-3 at halftime and faced long odds late in the fourth quarter. With 12 seconds remaining, Vero Beach conceded a safety, cutting the deficit to 27-21 and setting the stage for one final play.

