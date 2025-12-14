Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after St. Cloud car dealership burglary

The Brief Reports suggest that upon arrival around 2:44 a.m., officers discovered a man had broken into a vehicle on the dealership lot. After repeatedly ignoring commands, the man drew a handgun, prompting officers to discharge their weapons and critically wound him. Authorities say the man had an extensive criminal record, including 17 felony arrests and 8 misdemeanors.



St. Cloud police shot and killed a suspect early Sunday morning after he fled from a vehicle and brandished a firearm at officers, according to officials.

Authorities state that the incident began when officers responded to a security alarm at Starling Chevrolet on U.S. 192.

Reports suggest that upon arrival around 2:44 a.m., officers discovered a man had broken into a vehicle on the dealership lot.

What we know: According to officials, the suspect, a man in his 20s from Orlando, ran from officers onto an adjacent property. After repeatedly ignoring commands, the man drew a handgun, prompting officers to discharge their weapons and critically wound him.

Pictured is the weapon found by St. Cloud Police following the officer-involved shooting near the Starling Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 192.

Emergency personnel from St. Cloud Police and St. Cloud Fire Rescue provided immediate medical care at the scene. The suspect was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man had an extensive criminal record, including 17 felony arrests and 8 misdemeanors.

What we don't know: The suspects identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"The loss of life is always tragic, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this incident," said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. "We are fully cooperating with the FDLE as they conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting."

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.