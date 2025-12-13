1 dead following police chase in Titusville, officials say

article

The Brief Authorities said the vehicle was actively fleeing from Titusville Police officers southbound on Barna Avenue near Nicklaus Drive. During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a palm tree, a fence, and a roadway sign, causing significant damage. Emergency responders transported the driver to Parrish Hospital, where the individual was later pronounced deceased.



A deadly crash occurred following a police pursuit involving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Barna Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the vehicle was actively fleeing from Titusville Police officers around 8:11 p.m. while traveling southbound on Barna Avenue near Nicklaus Drive.

Reports suggest that the car had previously been disabled with stop sticks and was observed traveling on and off the roadway. According to officials, during the pursuit, the vehicle struck a palm tree, a fence, and a roadway sign, causing significant damage.

Emergency responders transported the 35-year-old driver from Titusville to Parrish Hospital, where the individual was later pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under active investigation.