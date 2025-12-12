Paris Hilton fulfills Florida teacher’s classroom wish list for the holidays

The Brief Megan Dewitz’s classroom wish list sparked a wave of donations from Paris Hilton and the community. The effort grew to support multiple schools with food, supplies, and gifts for students. Dewitz plans to formalize the initiative into a nonprofit, expanding her reach even further.



A Central Florida teacher’s wish list is coming true just in time for the holidays, thanks to celebrity Paris Hilton.

Megan Dewitz created an Amazon wish list in August to help provide food and classroom supplies for her students amid budget cuts and community food scarcity. Hilton, who spotted the list while attending her daughter’s basketball practice, purchased items and shared the list on her social media pages.

What we know:

Triangle Elementary teacher Megan Dewitz created the Amazon wish list in early August to help provide food and classroom supplies for her students.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Hilton purchased items directly from the list and shared the initiative on social media, prompting a surge in donations. The effort has expanded to include other schools in Lake, Orange, and Seminole counties. Dewitz and her husband plan to turn the initiative into a nonprofit called "Squirrel Around the World" after the holidays.

What we don't know:

While the donations have fulfilled much of the school’s wish list, the total number of students and families who will ultimately benefit has not been fully disclosed.

The backstory:

Dewitz joined Triangle Elementary as a senior intern in January 2024 and has long used online wish lists and DonorsChoose to support her classroom.

Her efforts grew to provide snacks, so teachers wouldn’t pay out of pocket and eventually aimed to secure a Christmas gift for every student.

The initiative has since evolved into a larger food pantry program, distributing essentials to students and families beyond her own school.

What they're saying:

What began as a simple holiday gift wish list for one classroom has turned into a widespread effort to provide food, supplies, and gifts for students across Central Florida, aided by the support of Paris Hilton.

"I am incredibly grateful for Paris Hilton's kindness," Dewitz said. "The majority of the help has come from everyday people, strangers from around the world, families, teachers, church members, and communities who simply wanted to make a difference."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Principal Noris Aguayo added, "For her efforts to be recognized and amplified in such a significant way is truly special. Thanks to her leadership and the generosity of Paris Hilton and community members near and far, our students will experience a joyful holiday season."