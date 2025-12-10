Deputies hold baby shower for jailed expectant mother as part of rehabilitation effort

The Brief Flagler County deputies held a surprise baby shower for an inmate in the jail’s SMART rehabilitation program, buying essentials with their own money. The inmate, Taylor, who is days from giving birth, said the support is life-changing for her and her son. Officials say her progress shows the program’s impact, aiming to help her leave jail with hope and a plan for stability.



A baby shower behind bars may not be typical, but deputies at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office say it reflects a broader mission: helping inmates rebuild their lives and create better futures for their families.

Taylor, an inmate who is days away from giving birth to her first son, was surprised with balloons, gifts and essentials — from a new car seat to hygiene items.

The backstory:

All of items were purchased by two deputies out of their own pockets.

"I got everything you could possibly think of," Taylor said. "This is my first boy."

Taylor was six months pregnant when she was arrested this summer. A judge later placed her in the jail’s SMART program, a court-approved initiative aimed at helping inmates break harmful patterns, learn new skills and prepare for stable lives after release.

"I was lucky enough to get into a program they have, which has been incredible and is changing my life," she said. "It’s going to be changing my son’s life for the better."

Master Detention Deputy Justine Crego and Deputy Danielle Boyer organized the baby shower after learning Taylor had little support.

"I have to help this girl," Boyer said. "The baby has to be born into the world with something of its own."

Taylor said the gesture brought her to tears. Deputies said she told them no one had ever done anything like that for her before.

Program leaders say her commitment is evident.

"She’s really working that program and making changes inside herself that will hopefully have a long-lasting effect," Crego explained.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the goal is to ensure that when Taylor leaves the facility with her newborn, she leaves with hope — and a plan for success.

"They really understand that if they are more than just a guard, if you will, to these inmates, they can have a lifelong effect on their future," Staly said. "And now, in this case, the future of a child."