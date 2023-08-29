Is Orlando International Airport closing for Hurricane Idalia?

The Orlando International Airport said Tuesday morning they anticipate staying open amid Hurricane Idalia's trek toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

In a tweet around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the airport said it's currently open and operational and does not "foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time." They will, however, continue to monitor the storm, which is expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

MCO said it will post on its social media channels should any operational changes occur.

Even though MCO said it will remain open, it's still encouraging travelers to check with their airlines to see if travel has been impacted.

"Inclement weather may impact flights and baggage delivery. For questions regarding specific reservations, we recommend reaching out to the airline directly, as they will be able to best advise of any potential changes," MCO said in reply to a user who said asked if there have been any issues with flights getting into the area.

Other airport closures

Tampa International Airport is closed and will remain closed until it can assess any damage later in the week.

Orlando Sanford Airport is open and operational. "We are monitoring the storm and we do expect some flight delays. Passengers should check with their airline," the airport said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Click here for the latest updates on Hurricane Idalia as it approaches landfall in Florida.