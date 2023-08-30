Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:20 AM EDT until WED 6:45 AM EDT, Polk County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:38 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Flagler County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:15 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Idalia emergency resources: What to know about evacuation information, hotlines

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida's Gulf Coast

FOX 35's David Martin shows the weather conditions in Cross City, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

As Hurricane Idalia nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, here's a look at emergency resources in the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management

Evacuation information

Click here to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone. 

Click here to view Florida evacuation orders by county. 

Click here for more information about evacuations. 

Shelter status

Click here to see currently open general population shelters in Florida. 

Click here for more information about special needs shelters. 

State Assistance Information Line

Call the toll-free hotline that has been activated to help provide additional resources for Florida residents. Accurate and up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Idalia is available by calling 1-800-342-3557.

Report fraud or price gouging

Ways to recognize fraud: 

  • FEMA employees will always have an official ID  
  • Don’t trust anyone who offers financial help & asks for money or personal info
  • Always talk with someone you trust

How to report fraud:

How to report price gouging:

  • Call: 1-866-966-7226

Apps to download

  • Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
  • Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511
  • FEMA - mobile app
  • Red Cross - mobile apps
  • Everbridge - mobile apps
  • Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability

Traffic

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON HURRICANE IDALIA