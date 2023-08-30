Hurricane Idalia emergency resources: What to know about evacuation information, hotlines
As Hurricane Idalia nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, here's a look at emergency resources in the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Evacuation information
Click here to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone.
Click here to view Florida evacuation orders by county.
Click here for more information about evacuations.
Shelter status
Click here to see currently open general population shelters in Florida.
Click here for more information about special needs shelters.
State Assistance Information Line
Call the toll-free hotline that has been activated to help provide additional resources for Florida residents. Accurate and up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Idalia is available by calling 1-800-342-3557.
Report fraud or price gouging
Ways to recognize fraud:
- FEMA employees will always have an official ID
- Don’t trust anyone who offers financial help & asks for money or personal info
- Always talk with someone you trust
How to report fraud:
- Email: StopFEMAfraud@Fema.dhs.gov
- Call: 1-866-223-0814
- Fax: 202-212-4926
How to report price gouging:
- Call: 1-866-966-7226
Apps to download
- Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511
- FEMA - mobile app
- Red Cross - mobile apps
- Everbridge - mobile apps
- Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability
Traffic
