Hurricane Idalia emergency resources: What to know about evacuation information, hotlines

As Hurricane Idalia nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast, here's a look at emergency resources in the state, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Evacuation information

Click here to determine if you are in a designated evacuation zone.

Click here to view Florida evacuation orders by county.

Click here for more information about evacuations.

Shelter status

Click here to see currently open general population shelters in Florida.

Click here for more information about special needs shelters.

State Assistance Information Line

Call the toll-free hotline that has been activated to help provide additional resources for Florida residents. Accurate and up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Idalia is available by calling 1-800-342-3557.

Report fraud or price gouging

Ways to recognize fraud:

FEMA employees will always have an official ID

Don’t trust anyone who offers financial help & asks for money or personal info

Always talk with someone you trust

How to report fraud:

How to report price gouging:

Call: 1-866-966-7226

Apps to download

Traffic

