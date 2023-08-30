Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:38 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Flagler County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:19 AM EDT until WED 8:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:15 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall near Florida's Keaton Beach as Category 3, NHC says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

KEATON BEACH, Fla. - TRACKING IDALIA: STREAM FOX 35 NEWS

Did Hurricane Idalia hit Florida yet?

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. 

The storm is expected to weaken after landfall, but is forecast to maintain hurricane status as it moves across southern Georgia and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina later on Wednesday. Idalia is forecast to move off the southeastern U.S. coast early on Thursday and most eastward into the rest of the week and into the weekend. 

Portions of Florida's Gulf Coast could see up to 6 inches of rain, plus higher isolated totals of 12 inches in some parts. Storm surge in some areas is expected to reach at least a foot and upwards of up to 16 feet. 

