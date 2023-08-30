Hurricane Idalia makes landfall near Florida's Keaton Beach as Category 3, NHC says

TRACKING IDALIA: STREAM FOX 35 NEWS

Did Hurricane Idalia hit Florida yet?

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

The storm is expected to weaken after landfall, but is forecast to maintain hurricane status as it moves across southern Georgia and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina later on Wednesday. Idalia is forecast to move off the southeastern U.S. coast early on Thursday and most eastward into the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Portions of Florida's Gulf Coast could see up to 6 inches of rain, plus higher isolated totals of 12 inches in some parts. Storm surge in some areas is expected to reach at least a foot and upwards of up to 16 feet.

LINKS TO KNOW:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON HURRICANE IDALIA