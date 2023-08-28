Expand / Collapse search

Florida shelters opening ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

DeSantis: Idalia to be 'powerful' hurricane

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to prepare now as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. - County officials are opening emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before making potential landfall this week. Here is a running list of shelter locations.

Marion County

West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. 

The following schools will open as shelters for the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:

  • Forest High School
  • Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks
  • Lake Weir High School (Pet-Friendly)
  • North Marion Middle School
  • Vanguard High School (Pet-Friendly)

FOX 35 News will update this article as new shelter information is made available. 