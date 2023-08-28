Florida shelters opening ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
ORLANDO, Fla. - County officials are opening emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before making potential landfall this week. Here is a running list of shelter locations.
Marion County
West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
The below general population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m
- Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL
- Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL
- Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)
- North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL
- Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)
FOX 35 News will update this article as new shelter information is made available.