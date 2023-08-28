Florida shelters opening ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

County officials are opening emergency shelters in Central Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before making potential landfall this week. Here is a running list of shelter locations.

Marion County

West Port High School will open as a special needs shelter starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The following schools will open as shelters for the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.:

Forest High School

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Lake Weir High School (Pet-Friendly)

North Marion Middle School

Vanguard High School (Pet-Friendly)

TRACKING IDALIA:

The below general population shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m

Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL

Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL

Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)

North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL (Pet-Friendly)

FOX 35 News will update this article as new shelter information is made available.