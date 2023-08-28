List: Tropical Storm Idalia school closures in Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane on Monday – and possibly a major hurricane before making landfall over Florida. While exactly where it will make landfall remains unknown, it appears that it could be near Florida's big Bend.

Ahead of Idalia, school districts in Florida are beginning to close. Here is a running list of closures.

Alachua County Public Schools

Alachua County Public Schools has not made a decision, but has postponed some meetings and sessions.

Marion County Public Schools

Marion County Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29 & 30, 2023 ahead of Idalia. Extra-circcular activities scheduled for Monday have been canceled, except for its after-care program.

Levy County School District

Levy County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29 & 30, 2023.

Dixie District Schools

Dixie District Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29 & 30, 2023.