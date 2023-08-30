When will Tampa International Airport open? Crews currently assessing damage, floods

Parts of Tampa International Airport are flooded after Hurricane Idalia blew through the region.

The airport – which is still closed as of Wednesday – shared an update on social media that said crews are assessing damage from the storm.

Some of the roads around the airport are also closed, TPA said.

The airport shared photos and videos on social media that show flooded roads at and around the airport. Watch those videos in the player above.

When will Tampa International Airport reopen?

Tampa International Airport said it hopes to make an announcement later on Wednesday about its opening plans.

Flying out soon?

Tampa International Airport urges travelers to check with their airlines for the latest status updates about their flight status.

"Tampa International Airport does not determine airline schedules, only whether the facilities are available for use," the airport said on its website. "Our goal is to reopen quickly, but, above all, as safely as possible."

How does Tampa International Airport deal with flooding?

Here's what TPA said on its website about flooding at the airport:

TPA has a complex and effective drainage system that runs throughout our grounds, designed to keep water off runways, taxiways and airfield facilities. While heavy rain or storm surge may temporarily flood the airfield to an extent, it is designed to drain expediently to resume normal operations. However, with extreme inundation as could occur with a major hurricane, getting water to recede quickly may take time.

Is Orlando International Airport open?

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, Orlando International Airport (MCO) said the airport is open and operational, but flight disruptions are expected.

