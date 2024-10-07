Hurricane Milton grows to Category 3, Hurricane Watch for Florida Gulf Coast

Hurricane Milton continues to get stronger as it slowly moves across the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida's coast, where it's expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall later this week.

As of 7 a.m., Hurricane Milton was about 750 miles away from Tampa, Florida with sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

It is moving east across the Gulf of Mexico at 8 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

It's expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds to the Gulf coast, as well as heavy rain, damaging winds, and the potential for tornadoes as it crosses the state this week, the NHC said.

When will Orlando and Central Florida feel the effects of Hurricane Milton?

Ahead of Milton, Florida will see increasing periods of rainfall and increasing winds as tropical-storm-force winds and the hurricane's outer bands begin to spread across the state.

Those impacts will get worse as Milton gets closer to the coast.

Storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds are the main threats for those on the Gulf coast. Those inland, such as Orlando and nearby counties, will see periods of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, damaging winds, flooding, and the potential for tornadoes.

Exactly where Milton ultimately makes landfall may change how much rain areas get.

How much rain is expected from Hurricane Milton?

It's too soon to know specifics because it depends on a variety of factors, including when and where Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

Rainfall amounts between 5" to 10" are possible, the National Hurricane Center said, with localized totals up to 15" of rain in some spots through Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: There will be mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of Milton

During a Saturday evening press conference, Gov. DeSantis said people have time to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Milton. He said while there is still some uncertainty in the track, people can expect storm surge, flooding, and power outages.

He encouraged people to prepare Monday and Tuesday by preparing their disaster kit, being aware of their flood zone, and their evacuation plan.

Gov. DeSantis said there will be voluntary and mandatory evacuations, likely for those along Florida's Gulf Coast and who live on barrier islands.

Tropical storm and hurricane prep

According to Ready. Gov, here are some of the essentials to include in your emergency kit:

Food and water to last several days (one gallon per person per day; non-perishable foods to last for several days)

NOAA Weather Radio (battery powered or crank)

Flashlight, additional batteries

First aid kit, critical medications to last several days

Cellphone, chargers, and fully-charged battery packs

Cash

Important documents (insurance, medical cards; copies of birth certificates, social security cards; pet vaccination, ownership records)

Important phone numbers (family, emergency contacts, emergency county contacts)

Weather-resistant clothing (jackets, hats, umbrella, boots, etc.)

What is my Florida evacuation zone? Here's how to find it.

If you live in a low-lying area that's prone to flooding, in a mobile home, or an unsafe structure, those areas may be ordered to evacuate during a hurricane, either part of a voluntary evacuation or a mandatory evacuation.

Here is how to find out if you live in an evacuation zone, and what your zone is: