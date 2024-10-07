Hurricane Milton tracker: Category 5 storm hits 180 mph winds on path to Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

Hurricane Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Monday. Orlando International Airport will suspend commercial and private flights on Wednesday morning. Several schools, colleges, and universities plan to close ahead of landfall. Torrential rainfall, localized flooding, damaging winds are the main threats for Central Florida.



Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly Monday into a Category 5 hurricane on a path toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

The center of the storm could come ashore Wednesday in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a head-on hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Milton strengthened yet again, with 180 mph maximum sustained winds, making it a powerful Category 5 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. It's about 80 miles from Progreso, Mexico, and about 675 miles from Tampa, Florida.

It is moving east at 9 mph.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

It's expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds to the Gulf coast, as well as heavy rain, damaging winds, and the potential for tornadoes as it crosses the state this week, the NHC said.

Where are Hurricane Milton watches, warnings, and advisories?

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

When will Orlando and Central Florida feel the effects of Hurricane Milton?

Ahead of Milton, Florida will see increasing periods of rainfall and increasing winds as tropical storm-force winds and the hurricane's outer bands begin to spread across the state.

Those impacts will get worse as Milton gets closer to the coast.

Storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds are the main threats for those on the Gulf Coast. Those inland, such as Orlando and nearby counties, will see periods of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, damaging winds, flooding, and the potential for tornadoes.

Exactly where Milton ultimately makes landfall may change how much rain areas get.

How much rain is expected from Hurricane Milton?

It's too soon to know specifics because it depends on a variety of factors, including when and where Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

Rainfall amounts between 5" to 10" are possible, the National Hurricane Center said, with localized totals up to 15" of rain in some spots through Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: There will be mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of Milton

During a Saturday evening press conference, Gov. DeSantis said people have time to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Milton. He said while there is still some uncertainty in the track, people can expect storm surges, flooding, and power outages.

He encouraged people to prepare Monday and Tuesday by preparing their disaster kit, being aware of their flood zone, and their evacuation plan.

As evacuation orders were issued, forecasters warned of a possible 8- to 12-foot storm surge (2.4 to 3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay and widespread flooding from 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain in mainland Florida and the Keys, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) in places. The Tampa metro area has a population of more than 3.2 million people.

Much of Florida’s west coast was under hurricane and storm surge watches. Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, which often floods during intense storms, was also under a hurricane watch. A hurricane warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan state, which expected to get sideswiped.

Tropical storm and hurricane prep

According to Ready. Gov, here are some of the essentials to include in your emergency kit:

Food and water to last several days (one gallon per person per day; non-perishable foods to last for several days)

NOAA Weather Radio (battery-powered or crank)

Flashlight, additional batteries

First aid kit, critical medications to last several days

Cellphone, chargers, and fully-charged battery packs

Cash

Important documents (insurance, medical cards; copies of birth certificates, social security cards; pet vaccination, ownership records)

Important phone numbers (family, emergency contacts, emergency county contacts)

Weather-resistant clothing (jackets, hats, umbrellas, boots, etc.)

What is my Florida evacuation zone? Here's how to find it.

If you live in a low-lying area that's prone to flooding, in a mobile home, or an unsafe structure, those areas may be ordered to evacuate during a hurricane, either part of a voluntary evacuation or a mandatory evacuation.

Here is how to find out if you live in an evacuation zone, and what your zone is: