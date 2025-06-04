Small plane crashes into Indian River in Melbourne Beach, officials say

The Brief Authorities are currently investigating after a small plane crashed into the Indian River on Wednesday afternoon in Melbourne. Deputies say there were two people in the crash, and no one died. Multiple agencies are responding to the crash, and the FAA is investigating.



What happened?

What we know:

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said a small private plane crashed about 400 yards into the Indian River around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday off River Villa Way.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the two people in the crash were injured. Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

What's next:

Multiple agencies are responding to the crash, and the FAA is investigating.

FOX 35's Esther Bower is at the scene of the crash and working to gather more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

