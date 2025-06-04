Video: Florida alligator crashes homeowner's backyard pool

The Brief A Florida homeowner recently received an unexpected surprise when they went out in their backyard and found a 7-foot alligator in the pool. Officials say this was the second time in the day that a gator has been found soaking up the sun in a residential pool in the area. Authorities are reminding Florida residents to stay alert, as it is mating season for alligators, which occurs primarily in May and June.



A Florida homeowner recently received an unexpected surprise when they went out in their backyard and found a 7-foot alligator in the pool.

What happened?

What we know:

On Saturday, May 31, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an uninvited pool crasher at a home in Pinecrest Lakes in Jensen Beach.

Deputies said they arrived at the home to find a 7-foot alligator lounging in the backyard pool, completely unfazed by its unexpected audience.

Officials say this was the second time in the day that a gator has been found soaking up the sun in a residential pool in the area.

In the video, deputies and professional trapper Matt Hines can be seen trying to coax the alligator from the pool using an animal control pole. The gator can be seen violently shaking its head back and forth to try and escape the pole. Eventually, the alligator is removed from the pool and taken out of the backyard.

Authorities said the alligator was safely removed from the pool. They believe the reptile either climbed over or found its way under the fencing of the backyard.

Mating season for alligators

What you can do:

Authorities are reminding Florida residents to stay alert, as it is mating season for alligators, which occurs primarily in May and June.

During this time, wildlife officials said alligators become much more active and may travel into areas they don’t typically frequent — including fully fenced yards.

"Alligators are wild animals and can be extremely dangerous if provoked," the Martin County Sheriff's Office says. "As you can see by the powerful ‘death spiral,’ an alligator’s natural defense tactic, it is not safe to attempt to remove a gator unless you are a trained professional."

Authorities say that residents who spot a gator where it doesn’t belong should keep their distance and call for help.

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286).

